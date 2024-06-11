Next Article

Guests coming over? Serve delicious beluga lentil tacos

By Anujj Trehaan 03:07 pm Jun 11, 202403:07 pm

What's the story Beluga lentils, resembling beluga caviar, are the highlight of this vegetarian and eggless dish. Originating from the Middle East, they enrich various cuisines with their rich flavor and nutritional benefits. This blissful beluga lentil tacos recipe merges traditional elements with a unique twist, creating a delightful experience for both vegetarians and taco enthusiasts. Let's start cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this dish, you will need one cup of beluga lentils, two tablespoons of olive oil, one small chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, one teaspoon of ground cumin, half a teaspoon of chili powder, salt to taste, eight small corn tortillas, one diced avocado, one cup of shredded lettuce, half a cup of diced tomatoes, and quarter cup of chopped fresh cilantro.

Step 1

Preparing the lentils

Start by rinsing the beluga lentils under cold water. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, bring two cups of water to a boil. Add the lentils and reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for about 20 minutes or until they are tender but still hold their shape. Drain any excess water and set aside.

Step 2

Cooking the lentil mixture

In a large skillet over medium heat, add olive oil. Once hot, add chopped onion and cook until translucent, about three minutes. Add minced garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant. Stir in cooked lentils along with ground cumin, chili powder, salt, mixing well. Cook for five minutes, allowing flavors to blend together. Remove from heat.

Step 3

Assembling the tacos

Warm corn tortillas on a skillet over low heat for about 30 seconds on each side, making them soft enough to fold without breaking. To assemble, place spoonfuls of the lentil mixture onto the center of each tortilla. Top with diced avocado, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and chopped fresh cilantro. Serve these tacos immediately to enjoy their full flavor.