Guests coming over? Serve this cozy cauliflower tikka masala

By Anujj Trehaan 01:39 pm Jun 06, 202401:39 pm

What's the story Cauliflower tikka masala offers a vegetarian take on the classic Indian dish, which is traditionally made with chicken. Originating from the Indian subcontinent, it has become globally beloved for its rich flavors and comforting nature. This dish showcases how vegetarian meals can rival meat-based ones in satisfaction and taste. Let's start cooking this cozy recipe to warm up your dining experience.

For this cauliflower tikka masala, gather one large cauliflower (bite-sized florets), two tablespoons vegetable oil, one large onion (finely chopped), three garlic cloves (minced), one tablespoon grated ginger, a 14-ounce can diced tomatoes, a 14-ounce can coconut milk, two tablespoons garam masala, and one teaspoon each of turmeric, cumin, and coriander powder. Also, have salt and fresh cilantro for garnishing.

Begin by preheating your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Coat the cauliflower florets with a tablespoon of oil and evenly spread them on a baking sheet. Roast in the oven for about 20-25 minutes, until they turn golden brown and slightly crispy at the edges. This essential step cooks the cauliflower thoroughly and adds a depth of flavor that significantly enhances the overall dish.

While the cauliflower is roasting, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add in the chopped onion and saute until it becomes translucent. Stir in minced garlic and grated ginger; cook for another minute until fragrant. Then add garam masala, turmeric, cumin, coriander powder stirring constantly for about two minutes to allow spices to release their flavors.

Add the diced tomatoes with their juice to the spice mixture in your pan, stirring well to combine. Allow it to simmer for about 10 minutes, enabling the sauce to thicken slightly. Then, pour in the coconut milk, stirring continuously. This step is crucial for blending the coconut milk thoroughly with the tomato-spice mixture, creating a creamy sauce.

Once your sauce has reached the desired consistency, carefully add the roasted cauliflower florets, ensuring they are fully enveloped in the tikka masala sauce. Allow the mixture to simmer together for another five minutes, enabling the flavors to blend harmoniously. Before removing from heat, taste the dish and adjust the seasoning according to your preference if necessary.