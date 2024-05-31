Next Article

Try this vegetarian Moroccan tagine with quinoa recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 02:56 pm May 31, 202402:56 pm

What's the story The Moroccan tagine, a centuries-old dish, derives its name from the earthenware pot it's traditionally cooked in. Known for its deep flavors from a blend of spices and slow cooking, it usually features meat. Our version is a vegetarian and eggless alternative, incorporating quinoa for added nutrition. This adaptation pays homage to Moroccan cuisine while catering to modern dietary preferences. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, gather one cup of quinoa, two tablespoons of olive oil, one large chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, one teaspoon ground cumin, one-half teaspoon cinnamon, a can of drained and rinsed chickpeas, two chopped large carrots, one chopped zucchini, one-half cup of chopped dried apricots, four cups vegetable broth, and salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with fresh cilantro.

Step 1

Preparing the quinoa

Begin by rinsing the quinoa under cold water to remove its bitter natural coating. In a saucepan, mix the quinoa with two cups of water and bring to a boil over high heat. Then, lower the heat, cover, and simmer for about 15 minutes until water is absorbed. Remove from heat, let it sit covered for five minutes, then fluff with a fork.

Step 2

Sauteing vegetables and spices

In a large skillet or your tagine, if you have one, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic; saute them until they are soft but not browned, which should take about five minutes. Then, stir in the ground cumin and cinnamon. Cook this mixture until it becomes fragrant, roughly another minute or so.

Step 3

Adding main ingredients

To your skillet or tagine with sauteed onions and spices add chopped carrots, zucchini, dried apricots along with drained chickpeas. Pour in four cups of vegetable broth ensuring that all ingredients are well submerged; bring this mixture to a simmer over medium-high heat then reduce to low allowing it to cook gently uncovered for about 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

Step 4

Combining quinoa with vegetable mixture

Once the quinoa and vegetable mixture are ready, gently combine them, being careful not to mash the vegetables. Season the mix with salt and pepper to taste. Continue cooking on low heat for five more minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together nicely. This step ensures that every bite is infused with the rich, aromatic essence of the spices and vegetables.