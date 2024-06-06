Next Article

Morocco's majestic Sahara desert escapades

By Anujj Trehaan 01:32 pm Jun 06, 202401:32 pm

What's the story The Sahara Desert in Morocco offers an unparalleled adventure for those eager to explore vast landscapes and immerse in nature's tranquility. More than just sand dunes, it's a gateway to Berber culture, starry nights, and the simplicity of desert life. Embark on a journey to uncover the beauty and mystery of one of the world's largest deserts.

Recommendation 1

Camel trekking at sunset

Camel trekking at sunset in the Sahara is iconic, offering a chance to witness the desert's transformation with vibrant colors. It's not just a ride; it's an opportunity to connect with nature and experience nomadic life. The rhythmic sway of the camel and the endless sand create a profound sense of peace, showcasing centuries-old tribal navigations.

Recommendation 2

Overnight in a Berber camp

Experience the Sahara by spending a night in a Berber camp among the dunes. Enjoy an authentic Moroccan dinner under the stars, with stories and music by a campfire. Choose to sleep in tents or under the open sky, disconnecting from modern life. This unforgettable experience lets you marvel at the Milky Way's beauty stretching above.

Recommendation 3

Explore ancient kasbahs

The journey into the Sahara often leads through ancient kasbahs—fortified cities that stand as testaments to Morocco's rich history. Ait Benhaddou, for example, is a UNESCO World Heritage site, famously featured in numerous films. Exploring these mud-brick citadels offers deep insight into centuries-old architecture and the flourishing trade routes that once crossed this arid landscape, revealing a storied past.

Recommendation 4

Sandboarding on dunes

For those seeking adrenaline-fueled activities, sandboarding down some of Africa's highest dunes offers an exhilarating experience. No prior skills are needed; simply let gravity guide you as you slide down the smooth sand slopes. This activity isn't just fun; it also provides breathtaking views of undulating dunes that stretch as far as the eye can see, making it a memorable adventure.