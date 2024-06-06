Next Article

It's recipe time! Make authentic gazpacho andaluz at home

Jun 06, 2024

What's the story Gazpacho andaluz is a traditional Spanish soup, served cold, originating from Andalusia. This dish blends raw vegetables, making it perfect for hot summer months. Known for its vibrant color and rich texture, it cools the body temperature effectively. Deeply embedded in Spanish culture, this vegetarian and eggless dish enjoys worldwide popularity for its health benefits and exquisite taste. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare authentic gazpacho andaluz, gather one kilogram of ripe tomatoes, one small peeled cucumber, one-seeded green bell pepper, one small red onion, two minced garlic cloves, three tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, two tablespoons of red wine vinegar, and salt and ground black pepper to taste. For garnish, arrange for finely chopped cucumber, bell pepper, onion, and croutons.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Start by washing all your vegetables thoroughly under running water. Peel the cucumber and roughly chop it along with the tomatoes, green bell pepper, and red onion into chunks. This doesn't have to be perfect as they will be blended later on. The key here is to ensure that all pieces are roughly the same size for even blending.

Step 2

Blending ingredients together

In a blender or food processor, combine the chopped tomatoes, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, and minced garlic cloves. Blend these ingredients together until you reach a desired smooth consistency. For those who prefer their gazpacho with a bit more texture, you have the option to blend it until it's completely smooth or to leave it slightly chunky, catering to your texture preference.

Step 3

Seasoning and chilling

Pour the blended mixture into a large bowl. Mix in extra-virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar to enhance flavor and texture. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a lid and chill for at least two hours before serving. This chilling period allows the flavors to blend perfectly.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Once adequately chilled, serve the gazpacho andaluz in bowls or cups. Enhance each serving with a garnish of finely chopped cucumber, bell pepper, and onion for a fresh crunch. Add croutons on top for extra texture. This garnishing not only elevates the dish's visual appeal but also perfectly complements its flavors, making each bite a delightful experience.