What's the story Chia fresca, a traditional Aztec drink, is known for its refreshing qualities and health benefits. This simple beverage combines chia seeds with lemon and water, creating a nutrient-rich drink enjoyed for centuries. Its recent popularity surge reflects a desire for natural, wholesome alternatives to sugary drinks. Let's get cooking and introduce this ancient elixir into our homes.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this revitalizing drink, you will need two cups of water or coconut water for added flavor, one and a half tablespoons of chia seeds, the juice of one lemon (about two tablespoons), and two teaspoons of honey or agave syrup to sweeten. Optionally, you can add a few mint leaves or slices of cucumber for an extra refreshing twist.

Step 1

Preparing the chia seeds

Begin by soaking chia seeds. In a glass or jar, mix one and a half tablespoons of chia seeds with two cups of water or coconut water. Stir to fully submerge the seeds. Let this sit for 30 minutes to an hour until it becomes gel-like, activating the seeds for easier digestion and unlocking nutritional benefits.

Step 2

Mixing your drink

Once your chia seeds have gelled, it's time to add flavor to your Chia Fresca. Squeeze in the juice of one lemon into your chia mixture. Add two teaspoons of honey or agave syrup to sweeten according to taste; you can adjust this amount depending on how sweet you like your drink. If using honey, make sure it's well dissolved by stirring thoroughly.

Step 3

Adding optional flavors

For those eager to enhance their Chia Fresca, now is the time to add optional ingredients like mint leaves or cucumber slices. These additions not only infuse the drink with an extra layer of flavor but also boost its health benefits, making it more revitalizing. Incorporating these elements transforms your beverage into a more invigorating refreshment, enriching both its taste and nutritional profile.

Step 4

Serving your chia fresca

Your ancient Aztec chia fresca is now ready to be enjoyed! Give your concoction one final stir before pouring it into glasses filled with ice if desired for an extra cool experience. This drink is best served immediately while its freshness is at its peak but can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours if needed.