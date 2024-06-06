Next Article

Helsinki's Art Nouveau secrets unveiled

What's the story Helsinki, the vibrant capital of Finland, is a city where modernity meets tradition. While it's renowned for its design district and avant-garde architecture, Helsinki also harbors hidden gems from the Art Nouveau era. This style, known locally as Jugendstil, flourished at the turn of the 20th century and left a lasting imprint on the city's landscape. Let's explore some of these lesser-known architectural wonders.

Discover Katajanokka's architectural marvels

Katajanokka is a district that feels like stepping into an Art Nouveau dream. Its quiet streets are lined with beautifully preserved buildings adorned with intricate facades, ornate detailing, and whimsical figures. One highlight is the former granary building, now repurposed into residential apartments while retaining its historical charm. A leisurely walk through Katajanokka offers a glimpse into Helsinki's architectural past without the crowds.

The national romanticism of Kallio Church

Kallio Church, embodying Finland's unique Art Nouveau - National Romanticism, stands atop a hill in the Kallio district. Designed by Lars Sonck and completed in 1912, this imposing granite structure is a landmark for architecture enthusiasts, with its detailed stonework. Inside, vast vaulted ceilings and natural light create an impressive space, making it an unmissable sight.

Huvilakatu: A street frozen in time

Huvilakatu in Ullanlinna, one of Helsinki's most picturesque streets, is lined with colorful Art Nouveau buildings. These structures, dating back to the early 1900s, showcase tiled roofs, ornamental balconies, and stained-glass windows. A walk down this narrow avenue offers a visual feast and a peaceful break from city life, making it a must-visit for those seeking architectural beauty.

The secret garden of Winter Garden

Hidden near Toolo Bay, Helsinki's Winter Garden is an urban oasis. Opened in 1893, this greenhouse hosts a diverse array of plants and showcases Art Nouveau architecture, including a glass-roofed pavilion and an ornate entrance gate. It offers a serene spot for nature enthusiasts to enjoy both exotic flora and architectural elegance.