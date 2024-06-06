Next Article

Try this recipe

Try this traditional Japanese miso soup recipe at home

By Anujj Trehaan 01:20 pm Jun 06, 202401:20 pm

What's the story Miso soup, a cornerstone of Japanese cuisine, has warmed hearts and homes for centuries. Originating from Japan, this soup is celebrated for its health benefits and depth of flavor. Traditionally served alongside meals to complement dishes, it holds cultural significance in Japanese dining etiquette. With its rich history and vegetarian-friendly ingredients, let's dive into the art of making traditional miso soup.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this authentic dish, you'll need four cups of water, one piece of dried kelp (kombu), one cup of diced tofu (firm or silken), half a cup of sliced green onions, two tablespoons of miso paste (white or red), and optional dried seaweed (wakame) for garnish. These ingredients combine to create a comforting and classic bowl of miso soup.

Step 1

Preparing the dashi stock

Start by soaking dried kelp in four cups of water for 30 minutes. Then, over medium heat, bring the water to just before boiling, looking for small bubbles. Before it boils, remove the kelp to avoid bitterness. This creates dashi, a clear broth that's the foundation of miso soup. Dashi is essential for adding the umami flavor that's a hallmark of Japanese cuisine.

Step 2

Adding tofu and seaweed

Once your dashi is ready, reduce the heat to low and add diced tofu along with dried wakame if using. Let these ingredients simmer gently in the dashi for about five minutes. The tofu soaks up the flavors from the dashi while maintaining its texture, and wakame expands and adds a slight sweetness to the broth.

Step 3

Incorporating miso paste

The most critical step involves adding miso paste to your soup without losing its probiotic benefits through overheating. To achieve this, dissolve miso paste in a small amount of broth taken from your pot until smooth, then stir back into your soup gently on low heat. Avoid boiling after adding miso to preserve its flavor and health properties.

Step 4

Final touches

Just before serving, add the sliced green onions to your pot for a fresh crunch and vibrant color contrast against the creamy broth. It's crucial to serve the soup immediately while hot, allowing you to savor this nourishing vegetarian dish at its best. This final touch enhances both the visual appeal and the taste, ensuring a delightful eating experience.