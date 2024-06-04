Next Article

Visit these trails

Perth's secluded coastal walks: Tranquil spots for self-reflection

By Anujj Trehaan 10:14 am Jun 04, 202410:14 am

What's the story Perth, renowned for its vibrant city life and stunning beaches, also harbors hidden coastal pathways that offer serene beauty and a peaceful escape from the bustling city life. These lesser-known trails provide an intimate experience with nature, showcasing breathtaking ocean views, unique wildlife, and tranquil spots perfect for reflection or enjoying a quiet picnic amidst the natural beauty.

Hidden gem 1

Trigg Bushland Reserve trails

Nestled just behind the popular Trigg Beach, the Trigg Bushland Reserve is a sanctuary of natural beauty. The trails here are less frequented, allowing for an undisturbed walk amidst wildflowers and native birds. The paths wind through bushland and offer occasional glimpses of the ocean. It's an ideal spot for those seeking solitude or keen on bird watching.

Hidden Gem 2

Secret sands of Mettam's Pool

Mettam's Pool might be known to some locals but remains off the radar for most tourists. This hidden gem offers calm waters enclosed by reefs, making it perfect for snorkeling or a relaxed swim. The surrounding pathway provides stunning views of the clear blue water and is dotted with quiet spots to sit back and soak in the sun's warmth.

Hidden Gem 3

North Beach's hidden lookout

Just beyond North Beach lies a secluded lookout point not found on most maps. Accessible via a small detour from the main coastal path, this hidden spot offers panoramic views of the Indian Ocean and is especially breathtaking at sunset. It's a perfect place to capture photographs without crowds or simply enjoy a moment of tranquility.

Hidden Gem 4

Burns Beach Coastal Walk

Further north from the city center lies Burns Beach, where a picturesque coastal walk awaits explorers. Less crowded than its southern counterparts, this pathway stretches along rugged cliffs and pristine beaches. Along the way, you'll find small coves and limestone caves waiting to be discovered. It's an invigorating walk that showcases Perth's rugged coastline at its best.