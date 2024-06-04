Next Article

Take a journey though Tasmania's wilderness and heritage discovery route

By Anujj Trehaan 10:55 am Jun 04, 202410:55 am

What's the story Tasmania, an island state of Australia, is a treasure trove of natural beauty and historical significance. Its wilderness areas are UNESCO World Heritage Sites, offering pristine landscapes and diverse wildlife. The island also boasts a rich colonial heritage, visible in its well-preserved historical sites. This guide will take you through a journey to explore Tasmania's wilderness and heritage over a week.

Day 1-2

Start with Hobart's historic charm

Begin your adventure in Hobart, the capital. Spend day one exploring Battery Point, Salamanca Place, and the Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, offering a glimpse into the city's past with Georgian architecture and cobblestone streets. On day two, visit the Museum of Old and New Art (MONA), known for its modern and controversial art collections housed in an architectural marvel.

Day 3-4

Venture into the wilderness at Cradle Mountain

Drive to Cradle Mountain-Lake St. Clair National Park on your third day. This park is part of Tasmania's Wilderness World Heritage Area, offering breathtaking landscapes of rugged mountains and serene lakes. Spend your time hiking some of the well-marked trails like the Dove Lake Circuit or Marion's Lookout for panoramic views. The next day, explore deeper or relax amidst nature's tranquility.

Day 5

Historical journey in Port Arthur

On day five, head to Port Arthur Historic Site located on the Tasman Peninsula. This former convict settlement is one of Australia's most significant heritage areas and an open-air museum showcasing Australia's colonial history through guided tours and exhibits. Spend your day wandering around this hauntingly beautiful place that tells tales from Australia's early convict era.

Day 6-7

Explore Freycinet National Park

Conclude your trip with two days at Freycinet National Park, home to dramatic pink granite peaks, secluded bays, white sandy beaches like Wineglass Bay - one of Tasmania's most photographed locations - and abundant birdlife. Hike up to the Wineglass Bay lookout for stunning views or take a shorter walk around Cape Tourville Lighthouse for equally impressive scenery without much effort.