Kerala film policy to address casting couch, compensation issues

The Kerala state government is set to introduce a comprehensive film policy within two months. It will address major issues like casting couch, compensation, working hours, and labor contracts in the Malayalam film industry . The announcement was made by Saji Cherian, the Minister for Cultural Affairs, at the end of the first day of discussions at the Kerala Film Policy Conclave on Saturday. "We need to address the crisis that Malayalam cinema is facing," said Cherian.

Policy details Policy will address women's issues, labor laws Cherian said the film policy will address women's issues, labor laws, work-contract concerns, and other significant issues, reported The New Indian Express. He assured that the government would not interfere in the internal matters of Malayalam cinema but would provide institutional support to address issues faced by industry workers. "Independent existence of films will never be compromised," he added. The minister also promised gender equality through the policy and proposed forming internal committees with male and female members.

Safety and welfare Policy to ensure safety of women on sets Cherian said the policy would include measures to tighten women's safety on sets, provide maternity leave for women, set up nurseries for children of film workers, and legally combat cyber-bullying. The government is also considering declaring the film industry a "creative industry" to bring it under the state's labor laws. This move could benefit employees in the long run.

Contractual changes The policy will also look into fixed work timings The policy will ensure that well-defined contracts are signed with workers and that timely payments are made. It will also look into the possibility of ensuring fixed work hours and additional payment for overtime work. The minister added that a clear definition of the term "workplace" would be provided in the policy. Uniformity in the salaries of people working on a movie will also be looked into.