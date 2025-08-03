Philippines President Marcos to visit India from August 4-8

Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr will visit India from August 4-8, his first official trip since taking office. The visit marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which were established in November 1949. During his stay, Marcos will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu to discuss strengthening bilateral ties across various sectors such as defense, trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

Schedule details Marcos to meet PM Modi on August 5 Marcos will arrive in New Delhi on August 4 and meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. On August 5, he will lay a wreath at Rajghat before holding talks with PM Modi at Hyderabad House. The two leaders are expected to discuss enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade, healthcare, technology, and defense. This comes after India's $375 million BrahMos missile deal with the Philippines in 2022.

Official meetings Marcos to meet BJP chief, Karnataka Governor in Bengaluru After his meeting with PM Modi, Marcos will meet JP Nadda, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He will also meet President Murmu before heading to Bengaluru to meet Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. The visit is an opportunity for both leaders to set the path for future bilateral cooperation and engage on regional and international issues of mutual interest.