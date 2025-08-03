Andhra Pradesh: 6 Odisha migrant workers killed in quarry accident
What's the story
In a tragic incident, six migrant workers from Odisha were killed at the Satyakrishna Granite Quarry in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district on Sunday. The accident took place when a major portion of the rock face collapsed, trapping 16 workers under the debris. While four bodies have been recovered, search operations are still on to find two others who remain trapped.
Rescue efforts
State government orders probe into safety violations
The rescue operations are being led by local police and officials. The injured workers have been rushed to Narasaraopet Government Hospital for treatment. Out of the 10 who were seriously injured, four are said to be in critical condition. The state government has launched an investigation into possible safety violations at the quarry that could have led to this accident.
Government response
CM Naidu orders probe, takes cognizance of incident
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has taken cognizance of the incident and ordered a probe into its cause. The CM also directed officials to ensure that the injured workers get the best possible medical treatment. Bapatla Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi is supervising the rescue operations at the site and overseeing recovery efforts.