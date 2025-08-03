Kerala schools to train teachers in handling snakebites
Kerala is rolling out a new plan: teachers will soon be trained to handle snake rescues and respond quickly in emergencies if someone gets bitten at school.
The pilot kicks off August 11 in Palakkad, where snakes are common near paddy fields.
Certified handlers from the Forest Department will show teachers how to spot different snakes, safely rescue them, and respond quickly in emergencies—including finding anti-venom centers nearby.
Training part of bigger mission
This training is part of Kerala's bigger mission to prevent snakebite deaths by 2030 and help people live safely alongside snakes.
After past incidents—like the tragic student death in Wayanad—there's a real push to make schools safer and give teachers the skills they need if something goes wrong.
If it works well in Palakkad, expect it across more districts soon.