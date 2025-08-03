Kerala schools to train teachers in handling snakebites India Aug 03, 2025

Kerala is rolling out a new plan: teachers will soon be trained to handle snake rescues and respond quickly in emergencies if someone gets bitten at school.

The pilot kicks off August 11 in Palakkad, where snakes are common near paddy fields.

Certified handlers from the Forest Department will show teachers how to spot different snakes, safely rescue them, and respond quickly in emergencies—including finding anti-venom centers nearby.