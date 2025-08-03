Next Article
Man arrested for bomb threat at Gadkari's residence
Nagpur police picked up Umesh Vishnu Raut after he made a fake bomb threat call about Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's home.
The bomb squad rushed in, but it turned out to be a false alarm—no explosives found.
Raut has no criminal record
Raut, who works at a local liquor shop and has no criminal record, was tracked down through his phone and is now being questioned.
Police are still figuring out why he did it, while security around Gadkari's house has been tightened just to be safe.