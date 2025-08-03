Next Article
Delhi: 2 Manipuri students attacked, stabbed in Vijay Nagar
Two students from Manipur, Zerry and Shepherd, were attacked and stabbed by a group of four men while out to buy water around 4am in Delhi's Vijay Nagar.
Zerry was injured in the stomach and Shepherd in the back; both are now recovering at Bara Hindu Rao Hospital.
4th suspect still at large
Delhi Police quickly registered a case and arrested two adults—Krishna and Krishna Kashyap—and a juvenile.
Both adults are first-time offenders who admitted to their roles during questioning.
Investigators used CCTV footage, phone records, and local tips to identify them.
A fourth suspect is still on the run as police continue their probe.