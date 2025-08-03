Delhi: 2 Manipuri students attacked, stabbed in Vijay Nagar India Aug 03, 2025

Two students from Manipur, Zerry and Shepherd, were attacked and stabbed by a group of four men while out to buy water around 4am in Delhi's Vijay Nagar.

Zerry was injured in the stomach and Shepherd in the back; both are now recovering at Bara Hindu Rao Hospital.