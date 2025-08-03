Next Article
Mizoram police seize drugs worth ₹350cr hidden in soap cases
Mizoram police just pulled off one of their biggest drug busts yet, stopping an Aizawl-bound pickup truck and finding over 20kg of crystal meth and nearly 2kg of heroin hidden inside soap cases—worth a staggering ₹350 crore.
One person was caught at the scene.
Police are now tracking down other suspects
The suspect, B Lalthazuala (45) from Aizawl, has been booked under strict anti-drug laws.
Police are now digging deeper to track down others involved and figure out where the drugs came from, as part of Mizoram's ongoing push to crack down on trafficking routes.