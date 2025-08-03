Next Article
Mother-daughter duo, 2 boys arrested for murder of man in Assam
A murder case in Assam has everyone talking: Police have arrested a woman, her teenage daughter, and two boys after her husband was found dead at their Borbaruah home on July 25.
What first looked like a stroke quickly turned suspicious when police noticed things didn't add up.
The victim's brother spotted a cut on his ear—raising doubts about the original story.
After digging deeper, police say the daughter confessed, leading to her mother's arrest.
The case has sparked local protests demanding justice. Police assure that legal steps are being taken and community concerns are being heard.