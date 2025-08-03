Next Article
Andhra Pradesh: 6 Odisha workers killed in granite mine accident
Six migrant workers from Odisha lost their lives on Sunday after a sudden rockfall at the Satyakrishna Granite Quarry in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district.
Massive boulders crashed down during routine work, trapping 16 people—four bodies were found quickly, while search teams are still looking for two more under the debris.
10 other workers seriously injured
Ten other workers were seriously injured and are being treated at Narasaraopet Government Hospital, with four in critical condition.
Local police and officials are leading rescue operations, and the state government has ordered an investigation into whether poor safety standards caused the accident.
Efforts continue to find those missing and support survivors.