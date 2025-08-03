Next Article
Jharkhand: Railway worker killed in Maoist landmine blast
A railway worker, Itua Oram, lost his life after stepping on a Maoist-planted IED while checking tracks between Karampada (Jharkhand) and Renjeda (Odisha) in Saranda forest—an area known for repeated Maoist attacks.
The explosion happened during the Maoists's annual martyrs' week, and posters claiming responsibility were found nearby.
Passenger trains unaffected
Thankfully, passenger trains weren't affected since this was a loop line, but the tracks took some damage.
Odisha's Chief Minister has announced ₹10 lakh in support for Oram's family, while railway teams are waiting for police clearance to fix the tracks and get things running smoothly again.