Next Article
When is Krishna Janmashtami (Dahi Handi) celebration in 2025?
Krishna Janmashtami is happening on August 16 this year, celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna.
It's a nationwide holiday—so schools and offices are closed—and people across India get together for prayers, music, and festive vibes.
The official timing (Ashtami tithi) runs from late night August 15 to the evening of August 16.
Dahi Handi events bring extra fun right after.
What happens on the festival?
Most people fast all day, then break their fast after midnight prayers (Nishita Puja), which is considered Krishna's birth hour.
Homes light up with decorated idols, devotional songs go on through the night, and there's a big traditional meal once the fast ends.