When is Krishna Janmashtami (Dahi Handi) celebration in 2025? India Aug 03, 2025

Krishna Janmashtami is happening on August 16 this year, celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna.

It's a nationwide holiday—so schools and offices are closed—and people across India get together for prayers, music, and festive vibes.

The official timing (Ashtami tithi) runs from late night August 15 to the evening of August 16.

Dahi Handi events bring extra fun right after.