Next Article
Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna gets life term for raping domestic help
Former MP Prajwal Revanna has been sentenced to life in prison for repeatedly raping a 47-year-old domestic worker. The assaults were filmed and used to threaten her.
Revanna, who is the grandson of ex-Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, faced charges like rape while in power, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation.
He's also been fined ₹11.6 lakh, most of which goes to the survivor.
SIT built case using forensic evidence and survivor's testimony
After explicit videos surfaced, Karnataka set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by mostly female officers.
They built their case using forensic evidence and the survivor's testimony.
The SIT's thorough work led to a detailed chargesheet, ending in conviction.
Several related cases are still being investigated or tried in court.