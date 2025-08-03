Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna gets life term for raping domestic help India Aug 03, 2025

Former MP Prajwal Revanna has been sentenced to life in prison for repeatedly raping a 47-year-old domestic worker. The assaults were filmed and used to threaten her.

Revanna, who is the grandson of ex-Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, faced charges like rape while in power, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation.

He's also been fined ₹11.6 lakh, most of which goes to the survivor.