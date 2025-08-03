Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: 307 roads shut, orange alert issued amid heavy rain
Himachal Pradesh is dealing with intense rainfall, and the IMD has put out an orange alert for August 4 and 5.
Since Saturday evening, moderate to heavy rain has shut down 307 roads—including two national highways—with Mandi and Kullu districts hit hardest.
Over 100 deaths since June
The heavy rains have knocked out power in many areas (284 transformers down) and disrupted water supply to hundreds of homes.
Since June, the monsoon has caused losses worth ₹1,692 crore, damaged around 1,600 houses, and sadly led to over 100 deaths from floods and landslides.
It's a tough time for people living in these regions.