Asia Cup: Shaheen Afridi responds to criticism over on-field behavior

Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi has responded to the criticism over his team's on-field behavior during the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup Super Fours match against India in Dubai. Instead of addressing the issue directly, Afridi chose to focus on Pakistan's performance and their aim to reach the final. Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of Pakistan's last Super Fours game against Bangladesh, he said their job is just to play cricket.

Team commitment Our job is to come and play cricket: Afridi Afridi emphasized that the players' job is to come and play cricket. Whatever people think, they have their own opinions." The pacer also highlighted that they had come for the tri-nation series that they won, and now they are here for the Asia Cup. "We are putting in full effort to ensure we can make Pakistan happy," he added.

Gesture controversy Rauf, Farhan's antics in India-Pakistan clash draw ire The controversy over on-field behavior arose from Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan's gestures in the high-pressure India match. Rauf was believed to have mimicked Pakistan's claim of shooting down six Indian fighter jets with his hand gesture, while Farhan grabbed attention for a celebratory gun sign after reaching his fifty These gestures drew flak from fans and pundits alike, many calling them provocative given the tense political situation.

Tournament outlook Pakistan eye Asia Cup final berth Despite the off-field banters, Afridi added that the team's focus remains on cricket. "Everyone has their own respect. Everyone thinks the way they think. But our job is to play cricket. And we have come to win the tri-nation Series. We have come to win the Asia Cup. And we, God willing, as a team, are doing our best," he said.