Asia Cup: Shaheen Afridi responds to criticism over on-field behavior
What's the story
Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi has responded to the criticism over his team's on-field behavior during the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup Super Fours match against India in Dubai. Instead of addressing the issue directly, Afridi chose to focus on Pakistan's performance and their aim to reach the final. Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of Pakistan's last Super Fours game against Bangladesh, he said their job is just to play cricket.
Team commitment
Our job is to come and play cricket: Afridi
Afridi emphasized that the players' job is to come and play cricket. Whatever people think, they have their own opinions." The pacer also highlighted that they had come for the tri-nation series that they won, and now they are here for the Asia Cup. "We are putting in full effort to ensure we can make Pakistan happy," he added.
Gesture controversy
Rauf, Farhan's antics in India-Pakistan clash draw ire
The controversy over on-field behavior arose from Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan's gestures in the high-pressure India match. Rauf was believed to have mimicked Pakistan's claim of shooting down six Indian fighter jets with his hand gesture, while Farhan grabbed attention for a celebratory gun sign after reaching his fifty These gestures drew flak from fans and pundits alike, many calling them provocative given the tense political situation.
Tournament outlook
Pakistan eye Asia Cup final berth
Despite the off-field banters, Afridi added that the team's focus remains on cricket. "Everyone has their own respect. Everyone thinks the way they think. But our job is to play cricket. And we have come to win the tri-nation Series. We have come to win the Asia Cup. And we, God willing, as a team, are doing our best," he said.
Conflict
Controversies around India-Pakistan clash
The two countries have been at loggerheads since the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack in April. While India responded by launching Operation Sindoor, Pakistan retaliated with drone attacks. However, the Asia Cup schedule placed India and Pakistan in the same group, a move that met with severe criticism. As expected, the first India-Pakistan clash of this year's tournament endured boycott calls. The attention shifted to several off-field controversies thereafter. Farhan and Rauf's celebrations have now been added to the growing list.