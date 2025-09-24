2nd Unofficial Test: Sai Sudharsan's valiant fifty saves India A

Star batter Sai Sudharsan played a valiant knock for India A against Australia A in the 2nd Unofficial Test at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Despite a steady start, the hosts were down to 75/5 in response to Australia A's 420 on Day 2. However, Sudharsan's stay in the middle stretched India A's score past 193 in the final session. Here are the key stats.

Resistance Sudharsan holds his fort Sudharsan came in at No. 3 after KL Rahul departed in the eighth over. He stitched a vital partnership with N Jagadeesan (38). However, India A lost wickets in quick succession in the form of Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Sudharsan finally found a reliable partner in Ayush Badoni, as the duo propelled Inda A past 120.

Finish Sudharsan bats with tail Badoni's departure in the 33rd over brought another wicket for Australia A - Manav Suthar. With India A down to 127/7, Sudharsan was assisted by Prasidh Krishna. However, the latter retired hurt with a blow to his helmet. Sudharsan, who batted with the tail, single-handedly took India to 194. He was dismissed by Todd Murphy for a 140-ball 75 (6 fours and 1 six).