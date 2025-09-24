2nd Unofficial Test: Prasidh Krishna retires hurt against Australia A

Indian Test bowler Prasidh Krishna had to retire hurt after coping a blow on the helmet during the ongoing 2nd Unofficial Test between India A and Australia A in Lucknow. The incident occurred on Day 2 when Prasidh was batting at No. 9 with his team struggling at 127/7 in their first innings. He scored 16 runs off 25 balls before the unfortunate incident happened at the stroke of tea.

Injury assessment Prasidh undergoes concussion test After a short ball from Thornton hit him on the helmet, Prasidh underwent a concussion test conducted by the team's physio. The Indian seamer continued to bat before eventually retiring hurt. His future participation in the match, either as a bowler or batsman, remains uncertain at this point. Prasidh earlier took a wicket in the first innings as Australia A racked up 420 in 97.2 overs. And India A perished for 194.

Squad announcement Will Prasidh feature against WI? As India gear up for the two-match Test series against West Indies at home, Prasidh's injury could pose a challenge to their fast-bowling resources. The squad for the same is expected to be announced on September 24. In the last Test series in England, the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Prasidh took 14 wickets for India across three matches.