Abhishek Sharma set for ODI debut in Australia? Report

India's explosive opener, Abhishek Sharma , is likely to be included in the ODI squad for the upcoming Australia tour. The three-match ODI series, starting October 19, could see Abhishek in action, as per a report by The Times of India. The 25-year-old has been in sensational form in the ongoing Asia Cup , striking at over 208. His stellar T20I run could see him make his ODI debut during this tour.

Selection criteria Abhishek's List A record Abhishek's explosive batting in the Asia Cup has caught the attention of India's cricketing authorities. The left-handed batsman is also a capable spinner, having been seen practicing for long hours in the nets. Apart from striking hard in T20s, he has a decent List A record. The star opener owns 2,014 runs at an average of 35.33 and a strike rate of nearly 100 in 61 matches. He has also taken 38 wickets as a left-arm spinner.

Strategic duo Stellar performance against Pakistan Abhishek's 105-run opening stand with Shubman Gill in the 2025 Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan has further strengthened his case for an ODI call-up. The duo duly dominated the Pakistan bowlers, starring in India's six-wicket victory over their arch-rivals. Abhishek scored a blistering 74 off just 39 balls, while Gill contributed with a solid 47 off 28 deliveries.

Information Highest strike rate in T20Is Abhishek currently has the highest strike rate in T20I cricket (197.21) with 708 runs from just 21 matches under his belt. In his short career, the southpaw already has 2 tons and 3 half-centuries.