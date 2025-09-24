ICC T20I Rankings: Indian batter Abhishek Sharma achieves career-best rating

The latest ICC T20I Rankings have had a shake-up with stellar performances from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh in the ongoing Asia Cup. India's explosive batter Abhishek Sharma has attained his career-best rating of 907, thanks to his impressive show in the tournament. He currently tops the batting rankings. While Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman is back in the top 10, Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has also made significant strides.

Career milestone Abhishek's Asia Cup heroics boost his ranking Abhishek's stellar performances in the Asia Cup, especially his explosive half-century against Pakistan, have helped him achieve a career-best rating of 907 in the T20I batters' rankings. The left-handed opener hammered a blistering 74 off just 39 balls as India beat Pakistan at Dubai Cricket Stadium. Abhishek has been a menace in the Powerplay, scoring 132 runs while striking at 216.39.

Ranking rise Mustafizur, Abrar enter T20I bowlers' top 10 Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed has jumped 12 places to become the fourth-ranked T20I bowler. His impressive spell in Pakistan's recent Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka was instrumental in this leap. Meanwhile, Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman has also entered the top 10, securing the ninth spot on the bowlers' chart. Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy leads the bowling rankings with 747 rating points.