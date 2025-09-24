By the numbers: Can a bruised Daniil Medvedev bounce back?

Daniil Medvedev , who once defeated the mighty Novak Djokovic in the US Open final, that too in straight sets, has been in a downward spiral. With a solitary Grand Slam match-win this year, the Russian ace has struggled to find successive victories of late. Medvedev's resistance will now be tested in the Beijing Open, where he takes on Cameron Norrie in the first round.

Grand Slams Three first-round exits at Grand Slams Medvedev started the year with a second-round exit at the Australian Open. The 29-year-old, who was the 2024 runner-up, had his earliest exit from this Grand Slam since 2018. Medvedev was defeated by Learner Tin. The former then lost to Norrie in the French Open first round. Benjamin Bonzi knocked Medvedev out in the opening rounds of Wimbledon and the US Open.

Information Only one final in 2025 As of now, Medvedev has reached only one tour-level final in 2025. He lost the Halle final to Alexander Bublik in June. Overall, Medvedev has a win-loss record of 27-19 in the season.

Information Defeat in four of last six matches Medvedev has lost four of his last six matches. In Hangzhou, he defeated Nishesh Basavareddy before losing to Wu Yibing. Earlier, he endured opening-round exits at the US Open and Cincinnati Masters. Despite winning a match at the Canada Masters, he lost to Alexei Popyrin.

Poor form Why did Medvedev fall? Robust serve is one of Medvedev's greatest strengths. However, compared to previous years, the veteran player has been losing his service games quite often. According to Firstpost, Medvedev held up to 89% of his service games between 2021 and 2023. However, the percentage has dropped to around 80 in 2025. Apart from technical issues, Medvedev has also been marred by mental struggles.

Legacy Medvedev has 20 ATP titles Medvedev was once a force to reckon with. He played at least one Grand Slam final every year between 2021 and 2024, winning the 2021 US Open. The last of Medvedev's 20 ATP titles came in 2023, a year that saw him win a record five honors. He had an incredible 66-18 record that year. Overall, Medvedev is 406-176 on the ATP Tour.