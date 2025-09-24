Which batter has most ducks in Men's T20Is?

On September 23, Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka created an unwanted record in Men's T20I cricket. He was dismissed without scoring against Pakistan in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup encounter in Abu Dhabi, taking his tally of ducks to 14 in just 102 innings. This unfortunate feat has now made him the player with the most ducks in T20I history.

#1 Dasun Shanaka: 14 ducks As per ESPNcricinfo, Sri Lanka's Shanaka now tops the tally of ducks in Men's T20Is. He owns 14 ducks in just 113 matches (102 innings). Despite his record, Shanaka has been a key player for Sri Lanka in T20Is. He has scored 1,601 runs at an average of 20.26 and a strike rate of 123.05. His tally includes 38 wickets at 22.86.

#2 Multiple players: 13 ducks In Abu Dhabi, Shanaka surpassed as many as five men, who own 13 ducks in T20I cricket. These include Rwanda's Kevin Irakoze, Zappy Bimenyimana, Martin Akayezu, Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar, and Ireland's Paul Stirling. Among Full-Member nations' players, India's former captain Rohit Sharma also features on the list with 12 ducks in T20Is.