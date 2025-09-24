Asia Cup 2025: Decoding the qualification scenarios for final

The 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup is heating up as three teams - India , Pakistan, and Bangladesh - are the primary contenders fighting for a spot in the summit clash. Sri Lanka, who are mathematically alive, will be eliminated if India beat Bangladesh in tonight's encounter. The competition has been fierce, with Sri Lanka losing two consecutive matches in the Super 4 stage. Let's take a look at how each team can secure its spot in the final.

India India will prevail with another win India have been a force to reckon with in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, winning all their matches convincingly. The Suryakumar Yadav-led India, who topped Group A, have been brilliant in all departments. With two games still left in the Super 4, India are in a strong position due to their Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.689. A win against Bangladesh on Wednesday would all but seal their berth in the final.

Pakistan What about Pakistan? Despite losing their Super 4 opener to India, Pakistan remained alive with a patchy win over Sri Lanka. If India defeat Bangladesh, the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh would turn into a virtual semi-final. In this case, Sri Lanka will be knocked out. However, if Bangladesh beat India, Pakistan will have to beat the Tigers and then hope for an India-Sri Lanka result in their favor to stay alive in the tournament.

BAN, SL Chances of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Bangladesh face a tough challenge in the Asia Cup, with matches scheduled in quick succession, against India (September 24) and Pakistan (September 25). A win over both sides would guarantee their qualification. Even if Bangladesh lose to India, they would have another shot in the Pakistan match. As mentioned, Sri Lanka will be knocked out if India beat Bangladesh. Otherwise, SL's chances would depend upon other results.