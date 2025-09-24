Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks Unmukt Chand's record for most YODI sixes

Indian cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi has broken the record for most sixes in Youth One-Day Internationals (ODIs). He achieved this feat during the second match of India's U-19 series against Australia at Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. The 14-year-old left-handed batsman hit his 39th six, surpassing the previous record held by Unmukt Chand , as per The Indian Express. Chand had hit 38 sixes in 21 matches, while Suryavanshi took just 10 innings to achieve this milestone.

Knock Solid half-century in 2nd YODI Suryavanshi has been on a roll in his young career so far. His latest knock saw him hammer 70 off 68 balls, a hand laced with 5 fours and 6 sixes. He was later dismissed by Aussie skipper Yash Deshmukh after a brilliant catch by Aryan Sharma. The 14-year-old Indian batter scored 38 in the 1st YODI against Australia.

Do you know? Fastest YODI century Suryavanshi holds the record for the fastest Youth ODI hundred. He hammered a 52-ball ton against England U-19 earlier this year. The 14-year-old went past Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam, who scored a century off 53 balls in 2013.