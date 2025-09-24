Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks Unmukt Chand's record for most YODI sixes
What's the story
Indian cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi has broken the record for most sixes in Youth One-Day Internationals (ODIs). He achieved this feat during the second match of India's U-19 series against Australia at Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. The 14-year-old left-handed batsman hit his 39th six, surpassing the previous record held by Unmukt Chand, as per The Indian Express. Chand had hit 38 sixes in 21 matches, while Suryavanshi took just 10 innings to achieve this milestone.
Knock
Solid half-century in 2nd YODI
Suryavanshi has been on a roll in his young career so far. His latest knock saw him hammer 70 off 68 balls, a hand laced with 5 fours and 6 sixes. He was later dismissed by Aussie skipper Yash Deshmukh after a brilliant catch by Aryan Sharma. The 14-year-old Indian batter scored 38 in the 1st YODI against Australia.
Do you know?
Fastest YODI century
Suryavanshi holds the record for the fastest Youth ODI hundred. He hammered a 52-ball ton against England U-19 earlier this year. The 14-year-old went past Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam, who scored a century off 53 balls in 2013.
Early achievements
Other records held by Suryavanshi
Earlier this year, Suryavanshi became the youngest player to feature in the Indian Premier League, having debuted for Rajasthan Royals. The teen prodigy scored a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans, the second-fastest ton in IPL history. He became the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket. In seven innings, Suryavanshi scored an impressive 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55 (50: 1). No other batter who faced at least 100 deliveries in the season had a better strike rate.