Lionel Messi's Argentina set to play in Kochi: Report

The Argentine national football team, led by global superstar Lionel Messi , is set to visit India for an international friendly match in November. This will be the team's first visit to Indian soil in 14 years. The match is likely to be held at Kochi's iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, although an official confirmation is still awaited. Here are further details.

Match details Argentina to face Australia in India The Press Trust of India has reported that Argentina will take on Australia in this historic clash. The match will be a rematch of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 encounter, which Argentina won 2-1. The exact date for the friendly encounter is yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to take place during the November international break between November 12 and November 18.

Previous visit Messi's last appearance in India was in 2011 Messi's last appearance on Indian soil was in 2011, when Argentina played a friendly match against Venezuela at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. However, his participation in the upcoming clash remains uncertain due to recent fitness issues and Argentina's management of his workload ahead of the 2026 World Cup.