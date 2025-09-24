BBL 2025/26: R Ashwin set to play for Sydney Thunder

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to join Sydney Thunder in the impending Big Bash League (BBL) season. This will be a historic moment as it will be the first time a high-profile Indian player has participated in an Australian T20 tournament, though Unmukt Chand has also featured. The legendary off-spinner retired from international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year.

Journey details Ashwin to join Thunder after UAE's ILT20 tournament It was earlier reported that Ashwin will debut in both the BBL and ILT20. The former Indian spinner will join the Thunder after the ILT20 tournament concludes in the UAE in early January 2026. Notably, Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg contacted Ashwin earlier this month, seeking his interest in playing in the BBL. The opportunity came after Ashwin retired from Indian cricket, making him a free agent for franchise cricket.

Exemption required Special exemption required for Ashwin's participation Ashwin's participation in the BBL is likely to attract India's Indian expatriate community and improve television ratings. Notably, Cricket Australia is expected to give an exemption for Ashwin's participation because he did not register for this year's BBL overseas player draft. Ashwin will join a strong overseas contingent at the Thunder, including New Zealand seamer Lockie Ferguson, Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan, and England batter Sam Billings.

Information Will Ashwin play full season? The ILT20 will run from December 2 to January 4, and the BBL season starts on December 14 with home-and-away matches until January 18 and playoffs between January 20 and 25. This means Ashwin could be available in the BBL for the latter half.