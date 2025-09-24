Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to stay alive

After losing their opening Super Four game, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup . The match played at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium saw SL crawl to 133/8 in 20 overs. Kamindu Mendis slammed a crucial 44-ball 50. In response, Pakistan were 80/5 despite a 45-run opening stand. They eventually rode on a partnership between Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz.

Early wickets SL falter with early wickets SL, being invited to bat first, faced a string of early dismissals. Kusal Mendis was dismissed for a duck on the second ball of the innings. Pathum Nissanka, another key player, also fell cheaply after scoring just 8. Kusal Perera and skipper Charith Asalanka added some runs but fell to Haris Rauf and Hussain Talat. SL lost half their side for just 58 runs.

Rescue Kamindu rescues SL with defiant knock While Shaheen Afridi, Talat, and Rauf inflicted SL's collapse, Kamindu Mendis held his end. The Lankans were down to 80/6 with the departure of Wanindu Hasaranga (15). Kamindu then stitched a 43-run stand with Chamika Karunaratne, taking SL past 120. In the penultimate over, Kamindu was trapped in front by Shaheen. Although the DRS decision drew flak, the former had to depart on 50.

Stats Third T20I fifty for Kamindu Kamindu slammed 50 runs off 44 balls, including 3 fours and 2 sixes. The left-handed batter, playing his 32nd T20I, raced past 500 runs in the format. In 28 innings, he has scored 525 runs at an average of 21. The Lankan batter, whose strike rate reads 128.04, scored his third half-century. Notably, Kamnidu played his maiden T20I against Pakistan.

Pakistan Pakistan down from 45/0 to 50/3 Unlike SL, Pakistan had a solid opening partnership. Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman defied the opening spells of Numan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera. The two openers helped Pakistan reach 45 in the sixth over. However, Maheesh Theekshana dismissed both of them in the same over to bring SL back. In the next over, Hasaranga knocked over Saim Ayub, with Pakistan down to 50/3.

Second half Pakistan bounce back in middle overs Hasaranga exerted further pressure after dismissing Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha (5) in his next over. Pakistan somehow touched the 80-run mark before Dushmantha Chameera knocked over Mohammad Haris (13). Talat (32*) and Nawaz (38*) joined forces thereafter, propelling Pakistan past 100. They played percentage cricket, finding boundaries at crucial junctures. They recorded an unbeaten 58-run stand as Pakistan were home by 18 overs.

Milestone Shaheen becomes Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker Shaheen Afridi was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers in the first innings. He took three wickets for 28 runs in four overs. With his second, the left-arm pacer became the second-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in T20I cricket. He went past Shadab Khan, who has taken 112 wickets in the format. Shaheen, who is now only behind Rauf (130), has raced to 114 T20I wickets.