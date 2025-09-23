Shaheen Afridi becomes Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is: Key stats
What's the story
Pakistan seamer Shaheen Afridi has added another feather to his cap. The star left-arm pacer is now Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. Shaheen reached the landmark in the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup Super Four encounter against Sri Lanka at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. With his second, the fast bowler surpassed spinner Shadab Khan in terms of T20I wickets for Pakistan.
Milestone
Shaheen goes past Shadab Khan
As mentioned, Shaheen surpassed Shadab to become the second-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the shortest format. In 112 T20Is, the latter has taken 112 wickets at an average of 24.37. Shaheen, who picked his 113th scalp, is now only behind Haris Rauf. The latter owns 128-plus wickets at an average of nearly 21. Notably, Shaheen surpassed Shadab in his 90th T20I.