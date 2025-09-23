LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / Shaheen Afridi becomes Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is: Key stats
Shaheen Afridi becomes Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is: Key stats
Shaheen Afridi went past Shadab Khan

Shaheen Afridi becomes Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is: Key stats

By Parth Dhall
Sep 23, 2025
08:15 pm
What's the story

Pakistan seamer Shaheen Afridi has added another feather to his cap. The star left-arm pacer is now Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. Shaheen reached the landmark in the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup Super Four encounter against Sri Lanka at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. With his second, the fast bowler surpassed spinner Shadab Khan in terms of T20I wickets for Pakistan.

Milestone

Shaheen goes past Shadab Khan

As mentioned, Shaheen surpassed Shadab to become the second-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the shortest format. In 112 T20Is, the latter has taken 112 wickets at an average of 24.37. Shaheen, who picked his 113th scalp, is now only behind Haris Rauf. The latter owns 128-plus wickets at an average of nearly 21. Notably, Shaheen surpassed Shadab in his 90th T20I.