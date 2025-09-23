Shaheen Afridi becomes Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is: Key stats

Milestone

Shaheen goes past Shadab Khan

As mentioned, Shaheen surpassed Shadab to become the second-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the shortest format. In 112 T20Is, the latter has taken 112 wickets at an average of 24.37. Shaheen, who picked his 113th scalp, is now only behind Haris Rauf. The latter owns 128-plus wickets at an average of nearly 21. Notably, Shaheen surpassed Shadab in his 90th T20I.