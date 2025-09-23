Asia Cup 2025: Kamindu Mendis shines versus Pakistan

Sri Lanka racked up 133/8 against Pakistan in the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup Super Four encounter at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Kamindu Mendis was instrumental in taking his side to this competitive total with a well-fought half-century. He scored 50 runs off 44 balls, including 3 fours and 2 sixes, after the Lankans were 80/6. Here are the key stats.

Batting woes Sri Lanka lose early wickets Sri Lanka, being invited to bat first, faced a string of early dismissals. Kusal Mendis was dismissed for a duck on the second ball of the innings. Pathum Nissanka, another key player for the team, also fell cheaply after scoring just 8 runs. Kusal Perera and skipper Charith Asalanka added some runs but were dismissed for 15 and 20 runs respectively. SL lost half their side for just 58 runs.

Late innings Kamindu rescues SL with defiant knock While Shaheen Afridi, Hussain Talat, and Haris Rauf inflicted SL's batting collapse, Kamindu Mendis held his end. The Lankans were down to 80/6 with the departure of Wanindu Hasaranga (15). Kamindu then stitched a 43-run stand with Chamika Karunaratne, taking SL past 120. In the penultimate over, Kamindu was trapped in front by Shaheen. Although the DRS decision drew flak, the former had to depart on 50.