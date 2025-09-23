Jasprit Bumrah likely to play WI Tests, confirms ten Doeschate

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has confirmed that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to feature in the upcoming Test series against West Indies at home. The two-match series starts on October 2 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Ten Doeschate stressed the importance of match practice for Bumrah and said that he is set to play despite India's unbeaten run in the Asia Cup .

Match preparation Bumrah set to feature in WI Tests Speaking ahead of the Bangladesh clash, ten Doeschate said, "It's unlikely that Bumrah will be rested. He's set to play the West Indies Tests. We've got important matches coming up, and it's good for him to keep playing and get more match time." The assistant coach also acknowledged India's unbeaten run in the Asia Cup but highlighted the areas of improvement after a scrappy performance against Pakistan.

Performance review Ten Doeschate on squad rotation strategy India are coming off a six-wicket win over Pakistan in their first Super Four clash. Despite the win, ten Doeschate felt the side was "a bit scrappy against Pakistan. We weren't clinical enough. The last week has been tough, but the way the boys played in those two games was amazing." He also spoke about India's squad rotation strategy and how they experimented, giving everyone a chance during the Asia Cup and bilateral series.

Workload Bumrah's workload management Bumrah's workload has been a bone of contention since the England tour. He played three of the five Tests, citing workload management. However, with the Asia Cup being played in T20 format, these concerns have been less pressing. Bumrah was formidable against UAE and Pakistan before missing the Oman game. He then leaked 45 runs across four overs in the Super Four clash against Pakistan. The right-arm seamer is now expected to feature against the Windies.