ICC suspends USA Cricket; T20 World Cup participation intact

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended USA Cricket (USAC) in a bid to revamp the leadership and governance of cricket in the country. The decision was taken during a virtual meeting of the ICC Board on Tuesday. However, this suspension won't affect USA's participation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 2024.

Governance reforms ICC had given ultimatum to USAC The suspension comes after the ICC had given USAC a three-month deadline to conduct "free and fair elections" and implement "comprehensive" governance reforms. The ICC had also warned USAC that it would remain "on notice" (since July last year) until these reforms were completed. The board further stated that it "reserved the right to take any action" based on the progress of these changes.

Olympic participation Olympic inclusion remains unaffected As per ESPNcricinfo, the suspension won't affect cricket's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. This is because the ICC had recently chalked out a "roadmap" to help the USAC gain national governing body (NGB) status from the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC). The six-step plan, drawn up by ICC's Normalisation Committee, requires USAC to revamp by appointing three new independent directors to its Board.

Future course Who will run cricket in America post-suspension? Once the new directors are appointed, the USAC Board will resign and call for fresh elections. At this stage, USAC will apply for NGB status. Meanwhile, a "complete review and reform" of the USA Cricket Constitution is also on the cards in consultation with Independent Directors and ICC stakeholders. However, it remains unclear who will run cricket in America post-suspension.

Contract dispute USAC terminates contract with ACE The USAC recently terminated its contract with American Cricket Enterprise (ACE), the commercial partner and owner of Major League and Minor League Cricket. The decision has drawn criticism from players who feel caught in the middle of this dispute. Last week, ACE chose to legally challenge the termination, further complicating matters for those involved in these leagues.