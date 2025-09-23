Shreyas Iyer requests break from red-ball cricket: Details here

In a major development, Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has requested a break from red-ball cricket owing to persistent back stiffness and fatigue. According to a report by The Indian Express, Iyer wrote to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), requesting the same. This comes after he withdrew from the 2nd unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow. Notably, Iyer was named captain of India A for the series.

Health issues Iyer can't play four-day games Iyer's health problems have been a major concern, with the batsman saying he can't stay on the field for over four days at a time, as per The Indian Express. He told the board that he could take breaks in last season's Ranji Trophy matches, but can't do the same during the official Test matches or India A games. Consequently, Iyer has decided to step away from red-ball cricket until his body allows him to play longer formats again.

Test series Iyer to miss WI Test series According to a source, "Iyer won't be playing red-ball cricket in the coming months, and he has informed the board that he will assess his body in the future in consultation with physios and trainer and take a call on it." This means Iyer will miss the impending two-match Test series against the West Indies at home. Iyer, who missed the England tour, was in contention for the Windies series.

Form A look at his recent form Iyer recently had a disappointing outing in the 1st unofficial Test against Australia A, scoring just 8 runs off 13 balls. He had also scored 25 and 12 for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final against Central Zone earlier this month. Despite his stellar run in the ICC Champions Trophy and the Indian Premier League, Iyer was left out of the Asia Cup squad.