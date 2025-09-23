Harry Brook named England's vice-captain for Ashes; Will Jacks included
What's the story
England have announced Harry Brook as the new vice-captain for the impending Ashes series against Australia. He takes over from Ollie Pope, a move head coach Brendon McCullum hinted at earlier this month. Will Jacks was also included in England's 16-man squad for the five-match series Down Under. While Brook leads England in white-ball cricket, Test captain Ben Stokes will spearhead the side in Australia.
Information
England squad for Ashes
England squad for Ashes: Ben Stokes (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (vice-captain), Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), Josh Tongue, and Mark Wood.
Schedule
A look at Ashes schedule
The Perth Stadium will host the Ashes opener from November 21. Meanwhile, the 2nd Test will be held at The Gabba, Brisbane, starting December 4. The series will then move to Adelaide (December 17) before the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne (December 26). Sydney will host the New Year's Test from January 4. Notably, the 2023 Ashes in England was drawn, with Australia retaining the urn.
Squads
England T20I and ODI squad for NZ series
T20I squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, and Luke Wood. ODI squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, and Luke Wood.