Harry Brook named England's vice-captain for Ashes; Will Jacks included

Schedule

A look at Ashes schedule

The Perth Stadium will host the Ashes opener from November 21. Meanwhile, the 2nd Test will be held at The Gabba, Brisbane, starting December 4. The series will then move to Adelaide (December 17) before the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne (December 26). Sydney will host the New Year's Test from January 4. Notably, the 2023 Ashes in England was drawn, with Australia retaining the urn.