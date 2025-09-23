By the numbers: Jannik Sinner's record at Beijing Open

World number two, Jannik Sinner , is set to take on Marin Cilic at the 2025 Beijing Open. The top seed will play his first match since losing to arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open final. Notably, Sinner has lost only one of his 10 matches at the ATP 500 hard-court Beijing Open. He won the title in 2023. Here are the key stats.

2023 Sinner aces Beijing Open debut, 2023 Sinner made his Beijing Open debut in 2023. And the Italian aced it on his tournament debut. He defeated Daniel Evans, Yoshihito Nishioka, Grigor Dimitrov, and second seed Alcaraz to reach the final. In the summit clash, Sinner claimed a 7-6(2), 7-6(2) win over third seed Daniil Medvedev. Notably, Sinner became only the second Italian to reach the top five in the ATP Rankings.

2024 Sinner fails against Alcaraz, 2024 Sinner continued his phenomenal run in the 2024 Beijing Open as well. He was coming off a historic US Open triumph, where he beat Taylor Fritz in the final. With wins over Nicholas Jarry, Roman Safiullin, Jiri Lehecka, and Yunchaokete Bu, the Italian reached the final. However, Alcaraz stopped Sinner in the summit clash with a 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6(3) win.