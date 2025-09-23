Alexander Bublik sets records with fourth title of 2025: Stats 

Kazakhstan's tennis star, Alexander Bublik, continues his phenomenal run in 2025. He claimed his fourth title of the year at the Hangzhou Open, beating French qualifier Valentin Royer 7-6(4), 7-6(4) in the final. Notably, Bublik became the second player to win an ATP title this year without dropping serve, joining Taylor Fritz . Overall, the former secured his eighth tour-level title.

Final How the final panned out In his maiden clash against Royer, Bublik faltered at the start but prevailed in both sets with tie-breaks. The latter, who won in nearly two hours, struck a total of 21 aces. As per ATP, Bublik saved the two break points he faced during the final. Notably, the Kazakhstan player had a win percentage of 81 on his first serve.

Journey Bublik's run in Hangzhou Bublik survived an early scare in his opening match against Aleksandar Vukic. However, he won 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4. The former then claimed comfortable wins against Dalibor Svrcina and Wu Yibing. He won both matches in straight sets. Bublik aced the Royer challenge in the summit clash. As mentioned, he won the 2025 Hangzhou Open without dropping serve.

Titles Four titles in 2025 Bublik prevailed in Hangzhou to secure his fourth title of 2025. He is only behind world number one Carlos Alcaraz (7) in terms of titles this year. The former earlier lifted trophies in Halle, Gstaad, and Kitzbuehel. He now has a win-loss record of 31-17 in 2025, as per ATP. Notably, Bublik's career-best match-win tally in a year came in 2021 (35).

Information Eighth career title for Bublik Overall, Bublik won his eighth ATP title, and his first on outdoor hard courts. He is yet to win a Grand Slam title. Bublik is now set to reach a career-best No. 16 in the ATP Rankings.