Asia Cup, India overcome Pakistan in Super 4 clash: Stats

In a thrilling Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan were beaten by Team India . Sahibzada Farhan hit 58 off 45 balls, helping Pakistan score 171/5 in 20 overs. In response, Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill added 105 runs to lay the platform. Team Indian then completed the chase in the 19th over. India won by six wickets.

Toss impact Pakistan get off to a flying start after winning toss Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to field first. Pakistan made a bold move by replacing Fakhar Zaman with Saim Ayub as Farhan's opening partner. However, Indian fielders dropped several catches in the early overs, giving Pakistan a strong start. Despite Jasprit Bumrah's initial struggles against the aggressive Pakistani batsmen, Hardik Pandya managed to dismiss Fakhar Zaman in his second over.

Early dominance Farhan powers Pakistan to strong position Pakistan ended the powerplay at 55/1, with Farhan scoring heavily off Bumrah's second and third overs. Despite Kuldeep Yadav dropping a catch that could have dismissed Saim Ayub, Pakistan continued to score runs. Farhan completed his half-century in just 34 balls as Pakistan crossed the 100-run mark in the 12th over, looking for a score above 175 in their innings.

Bowling brilliance India stage comeback in middle overs as Pakistan lose momentum Despite a strong start, Pakistan struggled in the middle overs against India's bowlers. Dube dismissed Ayub and Farhan to help India stage a comeback. Varun Chakravarthy bowled an economical spell of 25 runs without taking a wicket, while Kuldeep Yadav took one wicket for 31 runs in his four overs. Faheem Ashraf's late flourish of 20* off eight balls helped Pakistan reach a total of 171/5 at the end of their innings.

Farhan 4th T20I fifty for Farhan Farhan's 45-ball 58 had five fours and three sixes. He struck at 128.89. Playing his 24th T20I, Farhan has raced to 510 runs at 21.25. This was his 4th fifty. He owns 31 sixes and 35 fours, as per ESPNcricinfo. His strike rate in T20Is read 121.42.

Do you know? 4,000 runs for the batter in T20s Playing his 133rd match in T20s, Farhan has raced past 4,000 runs. He owns 4,008 runs at 33.96 from 128 innings. This was his 25th fifty. He also owns 6 hundreds. His strike rate is 136.74.

Information After three successive ducks, Ayub opens account After registering three successive ducks in the Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan's Ayub opened his account. He scored a valuable 17-ball 21. He hit 1 four and a six. He was part of a 72-run stand alongside Farhan for the 2nd wicket.

Pandya Pandya becomes 2nd-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is India's Hardik Pandya surpassed veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in T20I history. The pacer accomplished the milestone with his first scalp of the match. He ended with 1/29 from three overs. Pandya has raced to 97 wickets as he steered clear of Chahal, who managed 96 wickets for India. Arshdeep Singh (100) is the only pacer ahead of Pandya.

Abhishek Abhishek shines with a gutsy effort Abhishek set the tone with a six off the first ball, hammering Shaheen Afridi. He didn't look back and with Gill at the other end, the two toyed with the Pakistan bowlers. The two helped India score 69 in the powerplay overs. Abhishek hit a 24-ball fifty, completing the same in the 8th over. He finally perished for 74 off 39 balls.

Sixes First-ball sixes on two occasions for Abhishek Prior to his six against Afridi, Abhishek had also hit a six on the first ball of India's innings in the Asia Cup Group A clash against UAE in Dubai on September 10. As per Cricbuzz, Abhishek is the only Indian batter to achieve this feat twice in T20Is. Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson are the other Indians to do it once.

Do you know? Abhishek completes 50 T20I sixes Abhishek's knock of 74 was laced with six fours and five sixes. He has surpassed 50 sixes in T20Is. The southpaw has raced to 53 sixes. The 2nd six of his blade saw him get to the record.

Fastest 50 2nd-fastest T20I fifty in India vs Pakistan matches Abhishek has now hit the 2nd-fastest fifty in India-Pakistan T20Is (by balls). As mentioned, he took 24 balls to complete his fifty. Fastest 50s in IND-PAK T20Is (by balls): 23 Mohd Hafeez, Ahmedabad 2012 24 Abhishek Sharma, Dubai 2025* 29 Yuvraj Singh, Ahmedabad 2012 32 Iftikhar Ahmed, Melbourne 2022 33 Misbah-ul-Haq, Durban 2007

Information Highest opening stand for India against PAK (T20Is) Abhishek and Gill's 105-run stand is now India's highest for the 1st wicket against Pakistan. The highest opening partnership for India against Pakistan before this was 77 runs between Gautam Gambhir & Ajinkya Rahane in Bengaluru in 2012.

Stats Abhishek shines with 3rd T20I fifty on 150th T20 appearance Playing his 21st T20I, Abhishek has raced to 708 runs at 35.40. This was his 3rd fifty in T20Is (100s: 2). His strike rate in T20Is read 197.21. As per ESPNcricinfo, the batter made his 150th T20 appearance. He now owns 4,207 runs at 31.87 from 146 innings. This was his 23rd T20 fifty (100s: 7). He owns 255 sixes in T20s.

Gill Shubman Gill impresses with a knock of 47 Indian T20I vice-captain, Gill, impressed with a knock of 47 from 28 balls. He hit 8 fours. Faheem Ashraf dismissed the batter in the 10th over. This knock of 48 has taken Gill to 5,203 runs in T20s from 164 matches. He averages 37.70. Notably, 660 of Gill's T20 runs have come for India in T20Is. He averages 30 with his SR being 141-plus.

Do you know? SKY registers his 6th T20I duck Team Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav registered his 6th T20I duck. Haris Rauf dismissed SKY for a three-ball duck. This was his maiden duck against Pakistan from 7 matches.

Varma Tilak Varma scores an unbeaten 30 Tilak Varma scored the winning runs for India. He managed an unbeaten 30 from 19 balls. He hit 2 fours and 2 sixes. His strike rate was 157.89. In 29 matches, he has 839 runs for India at an average of 49.35. He is closing in on 50 sixes (48). Sanju Samson scored 13 runs from 27 balls whereas Pandya managed an unbeaten 7.