Hardik Pandya becomes India's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is: Key stats 

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has surpassed veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in T20I history. The fast bowler accomplished the milestone with his first scalp in the high-profile Super Four Asia Cup clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pandya is now only behind Arshdeep Singh in terms of T20I wickets for India.

Tally Pandya goes past Chahal Playing his 118th T20I match, Pandya has raced to 97 wickets at an average of 26-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has three four-wicket hauls under his belt, with his best figures reading 4/16. His economy rate is around 8.2. Chahal, who has 96 wickets, is now India's third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. He has not played an international match for over two years now.

Information Pandya only behind Arshdeep India's preceding clash against Oman saw Arshdeep become the first Indian with 100 T20I wickets. Pandya is now approaching the same milestone. Meanwhile, pacers Jasprit Bumrah (91-plus) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (90) are the only other Indians with at least 90 T20I scalps.