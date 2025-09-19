Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian bowler with 100 T20I wickets

The Indian cricket team handed pacer Arshdeep Singh a chance in the playing XI at the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. The left-arm pacer, who last represented India in January-February, was included in India's final group-stage match of the Asia Cup 2025 against Oman on Friday. Arshdeep, who is his team's highest wicket-taker, has become the first Indian with 100 T20I wickets. He achieved the mark with his first wicket of the match against Oman during the latter's chase. Here's more.

Controversy Criticism over Arshdeep's exclusion The decision to exclude Arshdeep from the initial matches of the Asia Cup had drawn ire from fans and experts alike. Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had expressed his displeasure over Arshdeep not getting a direct entry into the lineup after India's opener against UAE. He suggested that the fast bowler's exclusion should infuriate those in the bowling community.

Information Arshdeep gets to 100 T20I wickets Playing his 64th match, Arshdeep has completed 100 T20I wickets. He averages 18.49. The left-arm pacer has bagged 2 four-fers to date. Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the other Indian bowlers to take 90-plus T20I wickets.

Do you know? Arshdeep proves to be costly versus Oman Arshdeep proved to be costly versus Oman. He bowled 4 overs and conceded 1/37 from his 4 overs. He conceded at 9.20 runs an over. His wicket came in the final over of Oman's innings. Arshdeep was hit for six fours in the match.

Record Arshdeep becomes 3rd-fastest to 100 T20I wickets (by matches) Arshdeep is now the 3rd-fastest to 100 scalps in T20Is in terms of matches among Full Member teams. Fewest matches to 100 T20I wickets (FM teams): 53 - Rashid Khan 63 - Wanindu Hasaranga 64 - Arshdeep Singh* 71 - Haris Rauf 72 - Mark Adair