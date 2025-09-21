F1 2025, Max Verstappen wins the Azerbaijan GP: Key stats

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen took a dominant victory at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. It's a massive win for the 4-time Formula 1 champion, who finished ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell and Williams' Carlos Sainz. McLaren's Lando Norris reduced Oscar Piastri's championship lead to 25 points after finishing 7th. Earlier, Piastri crashed out on the first lap which ended his race.

Verstappen 8th podium finish this season for Verstappen Verstappen owns 8 podium finishes this season from 17 races. This is his 4th race win of the season. He won the Japanese GP in April followed by the Emilia Romagna GP in May. Thereafter, he has won the Italian GP and Azerbaijan GP this month. This is the third successive race where Verstappen completed a podium finish (Dutch, Italian and Azerbaijan).

Do you know? Verstappen seals his 120th career podium finish This is Verstappen's 120th career podium finish. Meanwhile, the Dutchman has won his 67th F1 race. Earlier, Verstappen sealed pole position here in Baku. For the 6th time this season, he set pole in a race.

Duo Key stats of Russell and Sainz Mercedes' Russell, who has clocked 4 career F1 race wins, claimed his 7th podium finish of the season. Overall, this was Russell's 22nd podium finish in F1. On the other hand, former Scuderia Ferrari driver Sainz, took his maiden podium finish of the season from 17 races. Overall, this was his 28th career podium finish.

Piastri Piastri crashes out Piastri crashed out during both qualifying and the main race in what was a difficult weekend. Piastri jumped the start and had to stop again before getting underway, dropping him to the back of the field. The Australian's race ended just five corners later when he attempted an ambitious move around Esteban Ocon's Haas into Turn Five and slid straight into the barrier.

Norris Norris finishes 7th Norris, who started from seventh on the grid, was stuck behind other cars. McLaren tried an offset strategy with a late pit stop to give him a tire advantage in the closing laps. However, a problem with the right-front wheel gun cost him two seconds during his second slow pit stop in a row after Monza's dramas.

Highlights Key highlights of the podium finishers Verstappen controlled the race from the start, taking the fastest lap. "This weekend has been incredible for us. The car was working beautifully," he said after winning. Mercedes's Russell also drove an excellent race on a similar strategy as Verstappen to move from fifth to second. Sainz secured third place after starting second, marking his team's first podium since the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix.

Drivers A look at the Driver Standings Piastri leads the 2025 Driver Standings with 324 points from 17 races. He is followed by Norris, who has 299 points. Red Bull Racing's Verstappen owns 255 points and is behind the McLaren duo. Mercedes' Russell is next with 212 points on board. Scuderia Ferrari's Leclerc is placed fifth (165 points) with Lewis Hamilton on 6th (121 points).