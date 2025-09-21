When will BCCI announce India's squad for West Indies Tests? 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will unveil the Indian team for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies . The announcement is expected within the next few days, as confirmed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. "Selection for the Indian Test team for the upcoming Test series against West Indies will be done on September 23 or 24," Saikia told reporters at the BCCI headquarters.

Series details India's 1st home Test series under Shubman Gill The first Test of the series will be played from October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, while the second one will take place from October 10 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This will be India's first home series under new Test captain Shubman Gill. Notably, India earned a 2-2 draw in England in their preceding Test assignment.

Squad updates Chanderpaul, Athanaze and Pierre return to WI Test team Meanwhile, West Indies have bolstered their squad with the return of batters Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze. Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre has also been included in the Test team for the first time. Head coach Daren Sammy said, "The return of Tagenarine Chanderpaul is to help transform our fortunes at the top of the order given the recent struggles."

Team strategy Motie rested to manage his workload Sammy added that Pierre has been included as a second spinner in what are expected to be spin-friendly conditions. Another left-arm spinner, Gudakesh Motie, has been rested to manage his workload and prepare for the busy limited-overs calendar including the T20 World Cup in February-March. Kraigg Brathwaite, who had a poor run with the bat against Australia in their last three-Test series at home, has been left out of the squad.