Presenting batters with most centuries in WODI history 

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has created history by scoring the second-fastest century in Women's ODIs. She achieved this feat in just 50 balls during the third game against Australia at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Her innings of 125 runs off just 63 balls was a record-breaking performance as India (369/10) fell short while chasing a massive 413-run target. This was her 13th hundred in WODIs. Here we look at the batters with the most centuries in the format.

Mandhana Smriti Mandhana - 13 centuries Mandhana's blistering 125 in the aforementioned game was her 13th hundred in the format. She also owns 32 fifties. Having played 108 WODIs, Mandhana has now raced to 4,888 runs at an average of 47.92. The southpaw's best score is a blistering 136 off 120 balls against South Africa in Bengaluru last year. Each of Mandhana's 13 WODI tons has come as an opener. No other batter has as many or more centuries at the position.

Bates Suzie Bates - 13 centuries With her latest century, Mandhana has equaled New Zealand's Suzie Bates in terms of WODI tons. The latter has scored 13 centuries against seven different teams in her WODI career. She also owns 37 fifties. Having played 171 matches for the White Ferns, Bates has scored 5,896 runs at an average of 39.83 with a personal best of 168. She is currently third in terms of the most WODI runs.