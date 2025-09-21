What is Australia's highest total in Women's ODIs? 

In a remarkable display of batting prowess, Australia scored 412/10 in the third and final Women's ODI against India in Delhi on Saturday. The innings was led by Beth Mooney 's career-best 138, leaving the Indian team with the highest total ever conceded by their women in this format. On this note, we look at Australia's highest team totals in Women's ODI history.

#1 412/10 vs India in Delhi, 2025 The Delhi game saw Australia equal their highest WODI total. Opener Georgia Voll gave a strong start with a quick-fire 81. She shared a 107-run partnership with Ellyse Perry, who contributed a steady 68, setting the stage for Mooney's explosive innings. The southpaw reached her century in just 57 balls and went on to score an impressive 138 off just 75 deliveries. Her brilliance meant the Aussies finished at 412/10 in 47.5 overs. India were folded for 369 in response.

#2 412/3 vs Denmark in Mumbai, 1997 In Delhi, Australia equaled their previous record set against Denmark at the 1997 Women's World Cup in Mumbai. The game saw Aussie opener and captain Belinda Clark script the maiden individual double-hundred in WODIs. Her unbeaten 155-ball 229 was assisted by fifties from Lisa Keightley (60) and Karen Rolton (64). As a result, the Women in Yellow finished at 412/3. Denmark put up a horrendous batting show and were hence folded for just 49 in response.